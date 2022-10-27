UrduPoint.com

Global Warming On Course To Hit 2.8C By 2100 - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022

Global Warming on Course to Hit 2.8C By 2100 - UN

At the current pace of global warming, the world will see temperatures rise 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the United Nations warned Thursday

At the current pace of global warming, the world will see temperatures rise 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the United Nations warned Thursday.

"Policies currently in place with no additional action are projected to result in global warming of 2.8C over the twenty-first century," the new Emissions Gap Report read.

The United Nations Environment Programme released the report after countries updated their commitments to cut carbon emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate deal following the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.

The UN agency estimated that the implementation of new country pledges would reduce global warming to a 2.

6C temperature rise (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, far from the Paris deal goals of limiting it to below 2C from pre-industrial levels.

Current plans will also see global emissions go down by only 5 to 10%. To get on track for limiting global warming to the desired levels, global greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 30 to 45%, the agency calculated.

"Broad-based economy-wide transformations are required to avoid closing the window of opportunity to limit global warming to well below 2C, preferably 1.5C. Every fraction of a degree matters," the report read.

