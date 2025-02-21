Global Watchdog Removes Philippines From Money Laundering 'grey List'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A global anti-money laundering watchdog said Friday it had removed the Philippines from its list of countries subject to increased monitoring, while adding Laos and Nepal.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based organisation that reviews efforts by more than 200 countries and jurisdictions to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing, compiles a "grey list" of nations that are subject to increased monitoring of financial transactions.
"The FATF Plenary congratulated the Philippines for the positive progress in addressing the strategic anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing deficiencies" that had been identified, it said following a regular meeting.
While removing the Philippines from the grey list, the FATF added Laos and Nepal, bringing the total number of countries on the list to 25.
Other grey list nations include Bulgaria, Croatia, Haiti, Monaco, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen
The FATF said being added to the grey list "means the country has committed to implement an action plan to resolve swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes."
The FATF also has a "black list" of nations that are considered high-risk jurisdictions, which includes Iran, Myanmar and North Korea.
Recent Stories
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
More Stories From World
-
Ramos starts at 10 for 'competitive' France against Italy5 minutes ago
-
French skier Alphand flown to hospital after training crash5 minutes ago
-
Chainsaws, ice hockey and dress sense: another week in Trumpworld5 minutes ago
-
Global watchdog removes Philippines from money laundering 'grey list'5 minutes ago
-
Apple says halting data protection tool for UK users5 minutes ago
-
US existing home sales slip in January6 minutes ago
-
Rickelton hits century as South Africa rout Afghanistan in Champions Trophy6 minutes ago
-
Hospitalised pope not out of danger: doctors6 minutes ago
-
Rickelton hits century as South Africa rout Afghanistan in Champions Trophy6 minutes ago
-
German far left in surprise comeback ahead of election6 minutes ago
-
Trump says Apple's Cook pledging major US investment6 minutes ago
-
Italy make two changes for Six Nations clash with France16 minutes ago