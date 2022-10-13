Global wildlife population sees 69% decline since 1970: Study

Global wildlife population have declined an average of 69% since 1970, a newly published report revealed on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Global wildlife population have declined an average of 69% since 1970, a newly published report revealed on Thursday.

According to a study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), wildlife population in Latin America and the Caribbean has even recorded a worse decline with 94%, while global freshwater species have fallen steeply, 83%.

The sobering report further unveiled that North America has seen a 20% biodiversity loss, while it has been 66% in Africa, 18% in Europe & Central Asia, and 55% in Asia-Pacific region.

Habitat loss, species overexploitation, invasive species, pollution, climate change, and diseases are among the key factors of biodiversity decline, according to Living Planet Report 2022.

"The evidence is unequivocal � we are living through the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change driven by the unsustainable use of our planet's resources," the report said, citing scientists' suggestion to stop treating these emergencies as two separate issues to address the issue effectively.

It described climate change and biodiversity loss as not only environmental issues, but economic, development, security, social, moral, and ethical issues as well, adding that industrialized countries are responsible for most environmental degradation, while developing nations are devastatingly impacted by biodiversity loss.

"We all have a role to play in building a nature-positive society that safeguards the planet for the good health of everyone," said the report.

According to the UN, nature loss has far-reaching consequences as damaged ecosystems exacerbate climate change, undermine food security as well as putting people at risk.