Global Wildlife Summit To Vote On Shark Protections

November 25, 2022

Delegates at a global summit on trade in endangered species will on Friday decide whether to approve a proposal to protect sharks, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and cruel shark fin trade

If approved, dozens of species of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families would have their trade tightly controlled under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The shark initiative has been one of the most discussed at this year's CITES summit in Panama, with the proposal co-sponsored by the European Union and 15 countries.

A vote had been expected Thursday but was postponed until Friday, the final day of the summit, as debates over illegal and unregulated hunting of hippos for their meat and ivory dragged on between the European Union and African countries.

Delegates are considering 52 proposals to change species' protection levels.

Other species up for possible boosted protections are glass frogs, crocodiles, guitarfish, and some turtle species.

If the new raft of shark protections is applied, "it would be a historic decision," Panamanian delegate Shirley Binder, who presided over the meeting, told AFP earlier in the summit.

"For the first time, CITES would be handling a very large number of shark species, which would be approximately 90 percent of the market," she said.

Insatiable appetite in Asia for shark fins, which make their way onto dinner tables in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, has spurred their trade.

Despite being described as almost tasteless and gelatinous, shark fin soup is viewed as a delicacy and is enjoyed by the very wealthy, often at weddings and expensive banquets.

Shark fins, representing a market of about $500 million per year, can sell for about $1,000 a kilogram (2.2 Pounds).

