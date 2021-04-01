Globalization May Make Pandemics More Frequent in Future - Russian Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Pandemics may become more frequent in the future due to a trend towards globalization across the world, Victor Maleev, an epidemiologist at Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Given globalization and the fact that we can now identify each disease, there has recently been a threat that pandemics will recur more often, but the pathogen will be different," the aide to the head of Rospotrebnadzor's research institute of epidemiology said.

When a large cluster of infection appears somewhere in the world today, it is very likely to spread to a new territory due to globalization, the scientist explained.

The epidemiologist also said that it was currently hard, if possible at all, to predict when a new pandemic would hit the world, noting that there is always such a threat and people should be ready for it. Among the measures worth taking to stay alert in case of a new pandemic, Maleev listed educating medical staff and ensuring that there are always free beds in infectious units at hospitals.