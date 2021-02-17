UrduPoint.com
GLONASS Guides Progress MS-16 To ISS For First Time Ever - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:48 PM

The approach of Progress MS-16 cargo spaceship to the International Space Station (ISS) used, for the first time ever, the data from GLONASS satellites, rather than the ship's electronics, an industry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The approach of Progress MS-16 cargo spaceship to the International Space Station (ISS) used, for the first time ever, the data from GLONASS satellites, rather than the ship's electronics, an industry source told Sputnik.

Usually, the cargo ships are guided by Kurs radio system.

"This time, up until it was 30 meters [98 feet] to the station, the approach of Progress MS-16 was, for the first time ever, guided by the navigation data from GLONASS satellites," the source said.

When the ship was about 98 feet from the station, it switched to Kurs. It was at that point that the ship lurched away from the scheduled docking position and had to be docked hands-on.

