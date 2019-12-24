Gloomy Christmas Eve on 20th day of French strike

Christmas Eve 2019 was an unusually gloomy one for France as the 20th day of a transport strike left many scrambling on Tuesday to reach their loved ones for the traditional family feast, while others simply gave up

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Christmas Eve 2019 was an unusually gloomy one for France as the 20th day of a transport strike left many scrambling on Tuesday to reach their loved ones for the traditional family feast, while others simply gave up.

The protest against pension reform has led to thousands of trains being cancelled or delayed -- and taxis, ride-sharing services and car rental agencies unable to make up the shortfall.

"We're not sure what to do," said Joel Rossignon, 66, visiting Paris from the east of France to spend Christmas with his son, who lives in a far-flung suburb of the capital with none of the usual trains running.

"We even tried to book a taxi yesterday but there were none," he said, standing with his suitcase on the street.

Negotiations between the government and unions last week failed to find common ground, and strikers vowed there would be no holiday truce unless officials scrap plans to merge the current 42 pension schemes into one.

Talks are scheduled to resume on January 7, according to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's office.

Roughly 40 striking dancers staged an elegant protest in Paris on Tuesday, braving chilly weather to perform set pieces from "Swan Lake" in white tutus outside Opera Garnier as onlookers applauded.

Behind them, banners draped across the famous building's arches read "Paris Opera strike" and "Culture in danger".

"We wanted to offer a moment of grace," said dancer Alexandre Carniato, a spokesman for the strikers.

Since it started on December 5, the strike has hit daily commuters hard -- especially around Paris and other large cities -- and is now impeding tens of thousands of rail ticket holders who had planned to spend the festive season with family or friends.