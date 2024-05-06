Open Menu

'Glucksmania' Breathes New Life Into French Left

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) France's traditional left is waging a dynamic campaign for European elections next month under commentator turned politician Raphael Glucksmann, threatening to relegate the alliance of President Emmanuel Macron into a humiliating third place but also causing friction with the radical left.

Polls have shown that the joint list of Place Publique, a progressive left movement co-founded by Glucksmann, and the Socialist Party (PS) is seriously challenging the centrist list of Macron's coalition for second place in the June poll behind the far right who remain way ahead.

The trend represents a reversal of fortune for the traditional left in France, which hit a low in 2022 presidential elections when the candidate of the PS, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, won less than two percent of the vote in the first round.

That result saw the hard left of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, under firebrand radical Jean-Luc Melenchon, cemented as France's main left-wing force ahead of the PS, the political home of former presidents Francois Hollande and the late Francois Mitterrand.

Latest polls have given Glucksmann's list around 14 percent, well behind the far right on over 30 percent but getting close to the list of Macron's party led by the little-known Valerie Hayer on just 16 to 17 percent.

"There is a clear dynamic" being established in favour of Glucksmann, said Gilles Finchelstein, secretary general of the Jean-Jaures Foundation think tank, adding "socialist sympathisers have become socialist voters again".

