Open Menu

GM Profits Top Estimates, But Automaker Reviewing Outlook Due To Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) General Motors reported a dip in first-quarter profits but topped estimates Tuesday as the automaker said it was reexamining its 2025 outlook in light of uncertainty over US tariffs.

GM, which has been among the automakers hardest hit by President Donald Trump's multiple tariff announcements, pushed back its earnings conference call to Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported Monday night that Trump would ease some levies on automakers.

Profits were $2.8 billion, down 6.

6 percent from the year-ago level, while revenues rose 2.3 percent to $44 billion.

Operating profits in North America declined from the 2024 level, but the company notched positive China equity income as it seeks to emerge from a difficult period in the world's second-biggest economy.

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said a fire involving a supplier resulted in less output of full-sized sport-utility vehicles and trucks, meaning that its mix of autos sold in the quarter included more cars with lower profit margins.

Recent Stories

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

10 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

16 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

22 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

17 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

17 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago

More Stories From World