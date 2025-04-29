GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) General Motors reported a dip in first-quarter profits but topped estimates Tuesday as the automaker said it was reexamining its 2025 outlook in light of uncertainty over US tariffs.

GM, which has been among the automakers hardest hit by President Donald Trump's multiple tariff announcements, pushed back its earnings conference call to Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported Monday night that Trump would ease some levies on automakers.

Profits were $2.8 billion, down 6.

6 percent from the year-ago level, while revenues rose 2.3 percent to $44 billion.

Operating profits in North America declined from the 2024 level, but the company notched positive China equity income as it seeks to emerge from a difficult period in the world's second-biggest economy.

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said a fire involving a supplier resulted in less output of full-sized sport-utility vehicles and trucks, meaning that its mix of autos sold in the quarter included more cars with lower profit margins.