GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) General Motors reported a dip in first-quarter profits but topped estimates Tuesday as the automaker said it was reexamining its 2025 outlook in light of uncertainty over US tariffs.

GM, which has been among the automakers hardest hit by President Donald Trump's multiple tariff announcements, pushed back its earnings conference call to Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported Monday night that Trump would ease some levies on automakers.

Profits were $2.8 billion, down 6.6 percent from the year-ago level, while revenues rose 2.3 percent to $44 billion.