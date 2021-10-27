UrduPoint.com

GM Q3 Profit Drops To $2.4 Bn Amid Semiconductor Crunch

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Amid a semiconductor shortage that has hit auto sales, General Motors said Wednesday the company's third quarter profit fell to $2.4 billion

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Amid a semiconductor shortage that has hit auto sales, General Motors said Wednesday the company's third quarter profit fell to $2.4 billion.

"The quarter was challenging due to continuing semiconductor pressures," GM chief Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders, but noted that the automaker expects full-year results to be near "the high end" of the projected range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

