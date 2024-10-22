GM results top expectations on strong auto pricing

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) General Motors raised some of its full-year profit projections Tuesday following solid earnings as strong vehicle pricing compensated for lower auto sales.

The big US automaker reported $3.1 billion in third-quarter profits, essentially flat with the year-ago period.

Revenues jumped 10.5 percent to $48.8 billion despite an 8.8 percent drop in global auto deliveries that reflected lower sales across GM's markets.

In a letter to shareholders, GM chief executive Mary Barra pointed to "above-average pricing" in GM's home market of the United States, where the Detroit giant has managed to avoid deep discounting despite a bounce in vehicle inventories.

"I'm proud that GM is delivering our best vehicles ever with strong financial results. But I want to be clear that we are not mistaking progress for winning," Barra said.

"Competition is fierce, and the regulatory environment will keep getting tougher."

GM has for months cautioned investors that it expects a moderation in strong pricing as vehicle supply rises.