MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A group of at least 30 armed people affiliated with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has attacked the Libyan embassy in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the early hours of Thursday, Libyan Charge d'Affairs Mohammed Astete told Sputnik.

The Libyan embassy represents the GNA's rival power � the Eastern-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"We were attacked by a group of around 30 people affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord," Astete said.

The embassy has pictures that prove this information, the diplomat said, adding that he was personally assaulted.

As of now, the diplomatic staff is inside the building, while the attackers still remain on the embassy's territory.

"We have contacted the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the situation was coordinated," Astete noted.

According to the diplomat, the Libyan officials were also in touch with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, but the local law enforcement agencies did not take any measures on the matter.

Astete stated that the attackers were of Belarusian nationality.