UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GNA-Allied Armed Group Storms EAstetern Libyan Embassy In Belarus - Charge D'Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:51 PM

GNA-Allied Armed Group Storms EAstetern Libyan Embassy in Belarus - Charge d'Affairs

A group of at least 30 armed people affiliated with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has attacked the Libyan embassy in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the early hours of Thursday, Libyan Charge d'Affairs Mohammed Astete told Sputni

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A group of at least 30 armed people affiliated with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has attacked the Libyan embassy in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the early hours of Thursday, Libyan Charge d'Affairs Mohammed Astete told Sputnik.

The Libyan embassy represents the GNA's rival power � the Eastern-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"We were attacked by a group of around 30 people affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord," Astete said.

The embassy has pictures that prove this information, the diplomat said, adding that he was personally assaulted.

As of now, the diplomatic staff is inside the building, while the attackers still remain on the embassy's territory.

"We have contacted the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the situation was coordinated," Astete noted.

According to the diplomat, the Libyan officials were also in touch with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, but the local law enforcement agencies did not take any measures on the matter.

Astete stated that the attackers were of Belarusian nationality.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Minsk Government

Recent Stories

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

7 minutes ago

Kidnapped girls recovered, accused arrested

2 minutes ago

Hubert tributes planned at Belgian Grand Prix

3 minutes ago

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura batters sout ..

3 minutes ago

Germany agrees tougher rules to fight rising infec ..

24 minutes ago

DIG reviews procession security

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.