TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has demanded that an international investigation into war crimes committed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the country be carried out, Muhammad al-Qiblawi, a spokesman of the GNA's Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced that her office on Libya's issue was working on new arrest warrants for those responsible for violations in Libya. The ICC is monitoring events, including hostilities and the deaths of civilians from numerous airstrikes, she added.

"The Foreign Ministry has always demanded justice and an investigation into war crimes accompanied by the aggression in the capital of Tripoli since April 4 of the last year, and holding perpetrators responsible for bombing hospitals and [attacking] civilians," al-Qiblawi said, adding that the ministry was working hard to document all crimes against citizens and forward them to the relevant authorities.

According to the spokesman, the Foreign Ministry has been in permanent contact with the ICC to solve these crimes.

Earlier in the day, the LNA said that it would soon establish control over Tripoli. Prior to that, Haftar announced that his forces were quitting the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the GNA, saying that the LNA was now taking control of the whole country.

In April 2019, the eastern-based LNA started an operation to seize the western part of Libya and Tripoli. Since then, the Tripoli area has been a scene of violent battles between the two rival forces.