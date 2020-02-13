UrduPoint.com
GNA Foreign Ministry Welcomes UN Security Council's Resolution On Libya

Thu 13th February 2020

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Foreign Ministry of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) welcomed on Thursday the UN Security Council's resolution, which is supporting the results of the Berlin conference on the situation in the war-torn Arab republic. 

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Libya cementing the conclusions of the recent Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation and pointing out the need for a lasting ceasefire in the country. A total of 14 member states of the council supported the document, while Russia abstained from voting.

"We welcome the UN Security Council's voting on the UK draft resolution on the ceasefire in Libya," GNA Foreign Minister Taher Siyala told Sputnik.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

