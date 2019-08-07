GNA Head Discusses Next Steps in Counteroffensive Against LNA With Top Military Aides

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, discussed with top military officials on Wednesday the next steps to take in military operations against the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the GNA said in a statement.

Since early April, LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli, the seat of the internationally-recognized GNA government. The GNA has, meanwhile, been waging a counteroffensive, dubbed the Volcano of Rage, to prevent Haftar from capturing the capital.

"The [GNA] prime minister met with military officials on Wednesday .

.. to discuss the military's needs to realize the next stage of the Volcano of Rage [military] operation," the statement said.

In late July, Sarraj told Sputnik that the situation in the Libya's regions where the GNA was conducting military operations was "excellent."

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by a parliament that is backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The GNA operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.