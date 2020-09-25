UrduPoint.com
GNA Head Sarraj Urges UN Member States To Reveal Libyan Assets, Help Reclaim Funds

Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) head Fayez Sarraj on Thursday called on the United Nations member states to reveal if Libyan assets have been funneled to them and assist the GNA in reclaiming the assets.

"A lot of Libya's funds have escaped outside the country, therefore, we call on states to which these funds have escaped to reveal these funds and to assist in reclaiming our resources," Sarraj said in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

The GNA head said Libya needs to mobilize resources to overcome the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

A number of states worldwide froze Libya's assets they held after the anti-government protests broke out in the country in 2011 as per a February 26, 2011 UN resolution.

