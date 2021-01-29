GNA Hopes Russia, New US Administration to Cooperate to Solve Libyan Crisis - Deputy Head

The Libyan Government of the National Accord (GNA) expects Russia and the new US administration to work together to help resolve the crisis in Libya, deputy chair of the GNA, Ahmed Maiteeq, told Sputnik on Friday

"There is no doubt that we need the support from US and we also need support from Russia to end intervention in Libya. And we need to see all the foreign troops to get out of Libya. And it's very important message that everybody has to know - Libyan sovereignty is above any discussion. We know that US wants cooperation with Russia, I know that this is going to happen," Maiteeq said.