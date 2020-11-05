GNA Interior Minister Bashagha May Become Head of Unified Libya Government - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The interior minister of the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashagha, has received Egypt's approval to assume the post of the prime minister of the united Libyan government, the Libya24 news channel reported, citing informed sources close to Bashagha.

The minister has met with the head of the General Intelligence Service of Egypt, Abbas Kamel, and obtained the approval of Cairo to take the position of the prime minister of Libya's fresh unified government after reaching an agreement on the main controversial points, the sources said.

According to media reports, Bashagha and Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) that backs the eastern-based authorities, have agreed that the former would assume the position of the country's premier, meanwhile, the latter would lead troops of the united country.

The GNA interior ministry previously reported that Bashagha arrived on Wednesday for a visit to Egypt at the invitation of the country's authorities. The visit has been taking place within the bilateral cooperation to address common challenges and enhance partnership in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the week, Acting UN Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams said that the participants of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission had agreed during the negotiations from November 2-4 to create a committee that would monitor the return of troops to their permanent deployment sites.

Williams added that the commission agreed on measures to oversee the ceasefire with the participation of international observers, as well as on a meeting on November 16 between the commanders of the Libyan oil facilities guard representing both rival sides.

The next session of the committee will occur later this month in the city of Sirte.

Libya's warring parties - the GNA and the LNA - signed the nationwide ceasefire deal on October 23 at UN-facilitated commission talks in Geneva. The commission's talks are expected to be followed by the UN-mediated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum on November 9.