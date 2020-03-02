UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GNA Official Sees Salame's Decision To Resign As 'Death Certificate' To Berlin Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:09 PM

GNA Official Sees Salame's Decision to Resign as 'Death Certificate' to Berlin Process

Ghassan Salame's decision to resign as the UN special representative in Libya is a blow to the Berlin process on Libya and will send a wrong signal to the warring parties on the ground, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik on Monday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Ghassan Salame's decision to resign as the UN special representative in Libya is a blow to the Berlin process on Libya and will send a wrong signal to the warring parties on the ground, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Salame twitted that he had decided to resign, saying his health did not allow him to continue to perform his duties because of the high level of stress related to them.

"It is a disappointing move, as the diplomacy shouldn't stop even in the most hopeless cases, and will send the wrong signals to the conflict parties on the ground and will certainly delay the political solution," Hassan Alsideeg, the deputy for policy planning at the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

"I think it is a 'Death Certificate' to the Berlin process, partly because it was rushed by European powers," he continued.

Alsideeg noted that there had been "demands from both [Libyan] sides raised recently to get rid of the secretary general's representative because he depends on 'closed doors' diplomacy, not making it obvious on what criteria he chooses the participants on the different paths of Libyan dialogue."

The official added that Salame was also frustrated by the existing division among the international community, especially among the UN Security Council, on the Libyan crisis.

United Nations spokesperson, Farhan Haq, told Sputnik that he had not been formally informed about Salame's resignation so far.

Related Topics

United Nations Berlin Libya From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

11 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

1 hour ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

1 hour ago

WHO Not Aware of Any COVID-19 Cases in North Korea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.