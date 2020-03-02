(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ghassan Salame's decision to resign as the UN special representative in Libya is a blow to the Berlin process on Libya and will send a wrong signal to the warring parties on the ground, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier on Monday, Salame twitted that he had decided to resign, saying his health did not allow him to continue to perform his duties because of the high level of stress related to them.

"It is a disappointing move, as the diplomacy shouldn't stop even in the most hopeless cases, and will send the wrong signals to the conflict parties on the ground and will certainly delay the political solution," Hassan Alsideeg, the deputy for policy planning at the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

"I think it is a 'Death Certificate' to the Berlin process, partly because it was rushed by European powers," he continued.

Alsideeg noted that there had been "demands from both [Libyan] sides raised recently to get rid of the secretary general's representative because he depends on 'closed doors' diplomacy, not making it obvious on what criteria he chooses the participants on the different paths of Libyan dialogue."

The official added that Salame was also frustrated by the existing division among the international community, especially among the UN Security Council, on the Libyan crisis.

United Nations spokesperson, Farhan Haq, told Sputnik that he had not been formally informed about Salame's resignation so far.