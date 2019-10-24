UrduPoint.com
GNA Prime Minister Believes Russians Detained In Libya Must Be Released - Russian Official

Prime Minister of the Libyan National Accord Government Fayez Sarraj has said that Russian citizens kept in a Libyan prison should be released, Lev Dengov, head of the Russian contact group on the Libyan conflict settlement, told Sputnik on Thursday

Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values were detained in Tripoli in May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. Moscow maintains contact with Tripoli on the matter, making effort to provide consular assistance to Russian citizens and to establish the reasons behind their detention.

"We discussed the release of Russian citizens kept in a Libyan prison at our bilateral meeting with Mr. Sarraj. We understand that this is a painful issue, the Libyans realize this too," Dengov said.

"Mr. Sarraj supported the need to resolve the issue of the release of Russian citizens, made it clear that he would help within the legal framework," he stressed.

