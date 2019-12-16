UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GNA Slams Egypt's Statement, Calls To Review Its Position On Libyan Crisis - Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:42 PM

GNA Slams Egypt's Statement, Calls to Review Its Position on Libyan Crisis - Council

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) condemned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's statement that the government was held hostage by terrorists, and called on Egypt to reconsider its position on the Libyan crisis, the GNA's Presidential Council said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) condemned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's statement that the government was held hostage by terrorists, and called on Egypt to reconsider its position on the Libyan crisis, the GNA's Presidential Council said on Monday.

Sisi said on Sunday that the GNA could not take any real step to improve the situation in the country, and Cairo had to interfere in the country's internal affairs to ensure its own safety, as Egypt's national security directly depended on the security situation in its neighboring countries. The statement was made amid a renewed offensive by east Libyan forces on GNA-held Tripoli.

"The GNA expressed its astonishment at Egyptian president's statement on what he called the absence of the [Libyan] government's free will, its occupation by armed and terrorist formations and [Egypt's] ability to directly intervene in Libya," the Presidential Council said in a statement.

The GNA also called on Egypt "to review its position on the Libyan crisis and play a positive role that reflected the depth of historical relations between the two brotherly countries."

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011 when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country's east is now controlled by parliament and its allied Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-recognized GNA. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to gain control over Tripoli.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Parliament Egypt Cairo Tripoli Libya April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Four Pak players advance to quarterfinals of Int' ..

36 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive begins in Jhang

38 seconds ago

Defense Chief Esper Urges Iraq to Help Stop Attack ..

40 seconds ago

Medical students stage Kashmir solidarity rally

46 seconds ago

Germany agrees CO2 pricing deal after gruelling de ..

5 minutes ago

Man Utd draw Club Brugge, Arsenal get Olympiakos i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.