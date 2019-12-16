(@imziishan)

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) condemned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi's statement that the government was held hostage by terrorists, and called on Egypt to reconsider its position on the Libyan crisis, the GNA's Presidential Council said on Monday

Sisi said on Sunday that the GNA could not take any real step to improve the situation in the country, and Cairo had to interfere in the country's internal affairs to ensure its own safety, as Egypt's national security directly depended on the security situation in its neighboring countries. The statement was made amid a renewed offensive by east Libyan forces on GNA-held Tripoli.

"The GNA expressed its astonishment at Egyptian president's statement on what he called the absence of the [Libyan] government's free will, its occupation by armed and terrorist formations and [Egypt's] ability to directly intervene in Libya," the Presidential Council said in a statement.

The GNA also called on Egypt "to review its position on the Libyan crisis and play a positive role that reflected the depth of historical relations between the two brotherly countries."

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011 when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country's east is now controlled by parliament and its allied Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-recognized GNA. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to gain control over Tripoli.