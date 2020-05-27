UrduPoint.com
GNA Used Over 10 Suicide Drones In Clashes With LNA In Northwestern Libya - LNA Serviceman

Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

AL BAYDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have used at least 10 loitering munition vehicles during clashes with the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), which broke out on Tuesday in northwestern Libya, an LNA serviceman has told Sputnik.

"For the first time, the armed militia supported by Turkey have used over 10 suicide drones in clashes on Tuesday morning in the Ain Zara direction [south of Tripoli]," LNA Commander at the Ain Zara axis Maj. Gen. Fawzi al-Mansouri said.

A suicide drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle with munition loiters that is remotely controlled or pre-programmed to strike certain routes or areas. The aerial device searches for its given targets, and attacks once a target is found.

LNA military information officer Al-Mundhir Al-Khartoush said in a press release seen by Sputnik that the army had gained control over some areas located south of Tripoli after violent clashes with the GNA, which "lasted for more than six hours.

The LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, managed to repel the GNA's attack, and the latter "suffered heavy casualties and a severe loss of military equipment, despite the support, which includes weapons and mercenaries, provided by Turkey," according to the officer.

On Monday, two planes from Turkey with over 300 Syrian mercenaries aboard reportedly landed at the airport in the northwestern city of Misrata. Earlier in the month, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told Sputnik that up to 17,000 mercenaries had been brought into the country from Syria to fight for the GNA.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. To date, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the UN-backed GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

