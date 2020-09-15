UrduPoint.com
GNA's Head Sarraj Intends To Announce Resignation - Reports

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:56 PM

Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) is planning to announce his resignation, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) is planning to announce his resignation, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed officials.

According to the agency, Sarraj has discussed his plans to step down with Libyan and international politicians, and may make the announcement at the end of the week.

The prime minister may reportedly act as a caretaker until the talks in Geneva scheduled for the next month.

