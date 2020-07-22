MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The rejection by Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) of a peace plan known as the Cairo Initiative is making the situation in the conflict-torn country increasingly volatile and dangerous, Aref Ali Nayed, the Libyan House of Representatives' special envoy to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and African Union, told Sputnik.

The Cairo Initiative was put forward after a meeting that took place in early June between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and leaders of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament and the Libyan National Army (LNA), both in power confrontation with the Tripoli-based GNA. The plan set conditions of a political settlement and called for an immediate ceasefire. The GNA rejected the initiative.

"Unfortunately, the GNA, and especially the Muslim-Brotherhood-led State Council, went from a discourse of victimhood about defending the capital Tripoli, to very arrogant discourse about continuing military offensives until Libya's entire oil/gas resources, as well as all Libyan territory are under their control. It is that arrogant stance and their rejection of the Cairo Initiative that is currently leading to a very volatile and dangerous situation," Nayed said.

According to the envoy, the Cairo initiative came a result of extensive consultations led by House of Representatives leader Aguila Saleh with Libyan tribal leaders and representatives of other social groups.

"The Cairo Initiative is a truly pan-Libyan initiative.

It offers a solid basis for achieving peace and restarting a productive Libyan political process. The initiative can lead to the delivery of much-needed services to the public, as well as direct Presidential and Parliamentarian elections soonest," Nayed said.

According to the diplomat, the authorities in Libya's east have been making efforts to prevent further military confrontation and promote the peace process, specifically by mobilizing communication channels with parties concerned.

"We have been doing our best to mitigate the rapid slide into further armed conflict, and I am involved in multiple communication channels trying to advocate a peaceful settlement, rather than further war. I am also in touch with several tribal and social fabric efforts, including the councils in Sirte, Bani Walid, and Fezzan [strategic Libyan towns]," Nayed said.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the oil-rich country got practically split into a duopoly. The internationally-recognized GNA has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with headquarters in Tripoli, while the rival House of Representatives and the LNA took control over the east with the center in Tobruk.

Following a failed offensive on Tripoli last year, the LNA forces attempted a rematch and the GNA launched a counteroffensive this past April. Despite numerous calls from international actors upon the warring parties to cease fire during the pandemic, armed confrontation has continued.