MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The prime minister of Libya 's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, told Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia 's Chechen Republic , that Chechnya could help restore peace in Libya due to its experience in managing crises, Hassan al-Huni, a spokesman for the GNA and media adviser for Sarraj, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Following last week's phone conversation between Sarraj and Kadyrov, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's settlement told Sputnik that the GNA head indicated his willingness to visit Chechnya.

No date for this trip has been established yet.

"The president [Sarraj] said he would want Chechnya, with its experience in resolving conflicts, to contribute to settling the Libyan crisis and overcoming the difficulties that Libya is facing," al-Huni said.

The spokesman added that neither Sarraj nor his rival, Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar, were preparing to meet in Russia.

The two opposing governments have been in conflict with one another since the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011.