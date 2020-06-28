UrduPoint.com
GNA's Sarraj, Italy's Conte Agree To Help Italian Firms Return To Libya - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The leader of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte have agreed to establish a committee that will help facilitate the return of Italian companies to the North African country, the Libya Al-Ahrar broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the broadcaster, the two leaders held talks and discussed the need to resume business activity. Conte also reaffirmed Italy's readiness to help with mine-clearing operations in the country, the broadcaster stated.

Additionally, Sarraj and Conte stressed the need for a political settlement to Libya's long-running conflict, adding that solutions will not be found through combat.

The armed forces of the GNA have made significant breakthroughs amid a counteroffensive launched against the troops of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In early June, the third round of 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks, which are mediated by the United Nations and feature GNA and LNA representatives, took place.

LNA spokesman Ahmad Mismari on Friday said that the Haftar-led troops will continue to fight terrorism until Libya is "liberated." The spokesman added that the LNA is seeking a political settlement.

