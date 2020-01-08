UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GNA's Sarraj Returns To Tripoli Without Meeting Haftar, Conte In Rome - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

GNA's Sarraj Returns to Tripoli Without Meeting Haftar, Conte in Rome - Russian Diplomat

Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj is returning to Tripoli as his meeting with the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not come to pass due to lackluster organization by the Italian side, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj is returning to Tripoli as his meeting with the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not come to pass due to lackluster organization by the Italian side, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sarraj and Haftar were reported to have arrived in Rome to meet with Conte.

"According to my information, Mr. Sarraj will meet [in Rome] with neither Haftar, nor Conte. He is currently flying to Tripoli," Dengov said.

"The meeting will not take place because the organization by the Italian side was lackluster, many aspects have not been discussed with both sides," he noted.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to seize Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia Parliament Tripoli Rome Libya April December Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain lauds Opposition's role on ..

1 minute ago

Finance Ministry gives details of Rs5678 bln debt ..

1 minute ago

UN chief makes an urgent appeal for avoiding war i ..

1 minute ago

Dr Atta to receive highest Chinese scientific awar ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Quershi to make diplomatic bid to eas ..

6 minutes ago

21 reports of Standing Committees presented in Nat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.