MOSCOW/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj is returning to Tripoli as his meeting with the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not come to pass due to lackluster organization by the Italian side, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sarraj and Haftar were reported to have arrived in Rome to meet with Conte.

"According to my information, Mr. Sarraj will meet [in Rome] with neither Haftar, nor Conte. He is currently flying to Tripoli," Dengov said.

"The meeting will not take place because the organization by the Italian side was lackluster, many aspects have not been discussed with both sides," he noted.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to seize Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.