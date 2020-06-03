UrduPoint.com
GNA's Sarraj To Visit Turkey On June 4 To Discuss Libyan Crisis - Ankara

GNA's Sarraj to Visit Turkey on June 4 to Discuss Libyan Crisis - Ankara

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Zarraj, will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday to discuss a political solution to the crisis in war-torn Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday in an interview with the country's 24 tv broadcaster.

"Tomorrow, Sarraj will visit Ankara to discuss a political solution in Libya," Cavusoglu said.

The diplomat added that the GNA's rival - the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar - "could not win" the ongoing conflict, noting that Haftar and countries supporting him did not want to resolve the Libyan issue via political talks.

Cavusoglu said that Turkey "had its interests" in Libya, and Ankara would take necessary steps to defend it if there was a need.

Earlier in the day, GNA army spokesman Mohammed Qanunu announced that the government's forces had launched an offensive to liberate the Tripoli airport, south of the country's capital, from LNA troops.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said that the warring parties to the conflict had agreed to resume the military committee's 5 + 5 talks on a ceasefire in accordance with the draft agreement submitted by the UN to the parties of the military committee talks that took place on February 23.

