Go! Hometown of Confucius| Pakistani students explore the charm of Jining in the new era

Jining (China) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) The international online communication activity “Go! Hometown of Confucius” was held recently in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, in Shandong province of China.

Five Pakistani students from Jining Medical University visited Wu-Family Temple and Jiaxiang Glove Industrial Park, where they perceived the unique charm of Han Dynasty stone carvings and the contemporary vibe of industrial development.

The Museum of Stone Carvings at Wus’ Tombs in Jiaxiang is located in Wuzhai Village, Zhifang Town, Jiaxiang County. Built in the late Eastern Han Dynasty, it has been listed as one of China’s first batch of key cultural relics protection units, alongside the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu, and the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang.

In this small hall, three “China’s Bests” are well-preserved. The stone double que with a bolt and nut structure is currently the most well-preserved Han Dynasty building in China, known as “a living fossil of ancient Chinese architecture”. The Wu Ban Stele and the Uninscribed Stele are among the oldest existing Han Dynasty steles in China. The pair of stone lions standing at the forefront of stone carving group is the earliest existing stone lion sculpture in China, enjoying the reputation of “the First Lion of China”. Through the guide’s detailed introduction, the international students learned that lions are not a native species of China, but were introduced to the Central Plains after Zhang Qian’s mission to the Western Regions during the Han Dynasty. The emergence of the stone lions at the Wu-Family Temple is also a vigorous evident to the millennial Silk Road and cultural exchanges between China and the West.

Elishba Arshad, a Pakistani student from Jining Medical University, asked with great interest about the historical stories behind these stone carvings. She exclaimed, “I saw many stories about ancient Chinese culture and history, and I learned the portraits of Fuxi and Nyuwa all originated here. I was completely shocked.”

Jining Tianjiu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. is a leading enterprise in Jiaxiang Glove Industrial Park. The company focuses its efforts on the research and development of ski gloves, taking it as a breakthrough point and actively engaging in the development of the ice and snow industry. After numerous tests and improvements, the company has successfully developed a series of high-performance ski gloves. When talking about the company’s development history and achievements over the past 10 years since its establishment, Li Na, person in charge of the company, could hardly hide her pride as she gave a detailed introduction to the foreign friends, saying that: “Jining Tianjiu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. is also the earliest company that obtained orders through the internet in Jiaxiang. It has won many honors such as ‘Provincial Excellent E-commerce Enterprise’ and ‘Advanced Foreign Trade Enterprise’ for its leading e-commerce marketing methods, and has even become an ‘Alibaba Gold Supplier’.”

“This is a very big and unique company. The outstanding team is representing its country internationally.” said Adeel Rehman, a Pakistani student from Jining Medical University. “This is also a unique experience for me to visit such type of factory and I’m very pleased to visit there.”

