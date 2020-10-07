Goal of Campaign Around Navalny Is Reason for Next Sanctions Against Russia - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The goal of the campaign around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is to create a far-fetched pretext for another set of sanctions against Russia, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said at the 95th session of the organization's Executive Council.

The OPCW said on Tuesday that a substance similar to nerve agent Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's organism. The German government said the OPCW's statement in the Navalny case confirmed his poisoning with a Novichok group substance.

"Until we are given documents, materials, samples, material evidence, which - as those who bring charges against us say - prove the presence in Navalny's tests of an alleged chemical warfare agent, until they sit down with us at the negotiating table for interested dialogue at the level of experts, we will consider all that happens around this incident an unbridled propaganda campaign of lies, or, more simply, a low-grade provocation," Shulgin said.

"Its purpose is obvious - to try, in the interests of geopolitics, to denigrate Russia with a series of unsubstantiated accusations and thereby create a far-fetched reason for introducing another 'tranche' of sanctions against our country," he said.