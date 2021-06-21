New EU sanctions against Minsk are aimed at gradually depriving the Belarusian government of funding, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) New EU sanctions against Minsk are aimed at gradually depriving the Belarusian government of funding, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"The goal of sectoral sanctions is, of course, enterprises, in Belarus these are state, monopoly enterprises, there are enterprises through which the [Belarusian President Aleksander] Lukashenko regime receives funding, and these sources of funding will dry up step by step," Maas said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.