The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has approved the foreign policy strategy that sets goals to join NATO and the EU, and counter "Russia's aggressive policy," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has approved the foreign policy strategy that sets goals to join NATO and the EU, and counter "Russia's aggressive policy," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"History was made today. For the first time in 30 years of independence, Ukraine received a clear, understandable and meaningful strategy of foreign policy. The document clearly defines the goal of foreign policy � the establishment of Ukraine ... as a strong and authoritative European country.

The document defines six priority directions of foreign policy. The first is to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine ... The second priority is counteraction to the aggressive policy of Russia. The third is the course towards membership in the EU and NATO," Kuleba told a press conference.

The strategy also calls for promoting Ukrainian exports, attracting investments, protecting the rights of Ukrainians abroad and promoting a positive image of the country, the minister added.