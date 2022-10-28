Goal to Mobilize 300,000 People in Russia Achieved - Defense Minister

The goal to mobilize 300,000 people in Russia has been completed, and no additional activities are necessary, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Friday

The defense minister also said that all activities related to partial mobilization in Russia are over.

"The task set by you, (to mobilize) 300,000 people, has been completed. No additional activities are planned," Shoigu said, adding that the military will now accept only volunteers.