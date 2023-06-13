Goals of Special Military Operation Change in Accordance With Current Situation - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Goals of the Russian special military operation change in accordance with the current situation but these changes are not fundamental, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"They are changing in accordance with the current situation, but in general, of course, we will not change anything, and they are fundamental for us," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents.