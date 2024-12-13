Open Menu

Gobi Partners Unveils $50 Million Tech Fund, Inks Deal With Bank Of Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab

In a significant boost to Pakistan's startup ecosystem, Gobi Partners, a leading venture capital firm in Asia, announced the launch of its $50 million Techxila Fund II

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a significant boost to Pakistan's startup ecosystem, Gobi Partners, a leading venture capital firm in Asia, announced the launch of its $50 million Techxila Fund II.

The unveiling took place on the sidelines of the Pakistan Punjab Investment Conference in Shanghai, part of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ongoing visit to China from December 8 to 15.

Techxila Fund II aims to catalyze entrepreneurship in Pakistan by focusing on high-potential sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, health technology, and SaaS. Gobi Partners, which manages $1.6 billion in assets across Asia, seeks to empower under-resourced entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, and drive sustainable growth in emerging markets, CEN reported on Friday.

The new fund builds on the success of Gobi's inaugural fund in Pakistan, which has invested in 22 startups. These companies have collectively served 3.2 million low-income households, generated $245 million in 2023 revenues, and disbursed $54 million in loans. Their portfolio includes PriceOye, now Pakistan's second-largest e-commerce platform, DealCart, a fast-growing social commerce venture, and Abhi, a financial platform offering advanced credit solutions to businesses and consumers.

In a related development, Gobi Partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to strengthen support for Pakistani startups.

Under the agreement, BoP will provide preferential debt financing, equity investments in high-growth firms, and targeted financial products for startups. BoP will also gain priority access to Gobi's pipeline, enabling it to identify and support promising investments aligned with its strategic objectives.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded these steps as pivotal for Pakistan's digital and tech sectors. The launch of this $50 million fund demonstrates Gobi's strong belief in our startup ecosystem. It will foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen the digital backbone of our economy, she said.

The Chief Minister also proposed long-term strategies to maintain and deepen collaboration between Gobi Partners and the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab China Visit Shanghai December Bank Of Punjab Market Commerce From Agreement Asia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks ..

Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab

35 seconds ago
 Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic par ..

Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit

4 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi ..

KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..

5 minutes ago
 1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approve ..

1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood

5 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits under-construction model pol ..

Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations

5 minutes ago
 Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality ..

Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
Economic stability crucial for improving living st ..

Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan

5 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies ..

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter

30 minutes ago
 Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of ..

Dar appreciates MoFA, NDMA for early evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Syri ..

5 minutes ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

18 minutes ago
 374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e ..

374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games

18 minutes ago
 National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Devel ..

National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World