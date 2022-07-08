Godfather Actor James Caan Dies at 82 - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Famous US actor James Caan, best known for his role of mafioso Sonny Corleone in The Godfather blockbuster, has died at the age of 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," his family wrote on social media on Thursday.

The family asked Caan's fans to continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time, without providing details on the cause of his death.

Caan was born on March 26, 1940 in New York to the family of a Jewish immigrant who had fled Nazi Germany. His filmography counts over 90 movies and almost two dozen tv shows, including Cinderella Liberty, The Gambler and others. He was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar, and was awarded a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.