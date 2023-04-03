(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia's decision to freeze Goethe-Institut's bank accounts can be reversed if Germany unfreezes bank accounts of the Russian House in Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"The introduction of the aforementioned restrictive measures against the branches of Goethe-Institut in Moscow, St.

Petersburg and Novosibirsk is a proportionate response to the blocking of the bank accounts of the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin by the German authorities in December 2022 ... Under the current conditions, the bank accounts of the Goethe-Institut in Russia could be unblocked only after the complete and unconditional unfreezing of the bank accounts of the Russian House," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.