UrduPoint.com

GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser Of Canada Trucker Protest For Violating Service - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 AM

GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser of Canada Trucker Protest for Violating Service - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The GoFundMe fundraising platform said it removed a fundraiser organized by Canadian truckers because the group allegedly violated the terms of service by engaging in violence during their ongoing demonstration against the Canadian government's vaccine mandates.

"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the company said in a statement on Friday. "We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

The Freedom Convoy's fundraiser violated the platform's terms of service and has been removed, the company said.

No more funds will be directly distributed to the organization's organizers, the remaining funds may be sent to credible charities verified by GoFundMe, the company added.

The company explained that organizers initially indicated that the one millions Dollars raised earlier this week would be used to help people make the trip to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest.

Some 50,000 Canadian truckers and tens of thousands of Canadians descended peacefully on the capital Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates as unconstitutional as well as immoral. The protestors said they will stay in Ottawa until the restrictions are removed.

Related Topics

Protest Police Company Ottawa May From Government Million

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

11 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

12 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

12 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

14 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>