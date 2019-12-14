UrduPoint.com
Goggia Leads Italian 1-2 In St Moritz Super-G, Shiffrin Third

Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

Goggia leads Italian 1-2 in St Moritz super-G, Shiffrin third

Reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia pipped Italian teammate Federica Brignone by the smallest of margins to claim victory in the women's World Cup super-G at St Moritz on Saturday.

Goggia clocked 1min 12.96sec to edge Brignone by one-hundredth of a second, with American Mikaela Shiffrin rounding out the podium a further 0.12sec off the pace.

The result will consolidate Shiffrin's place atop the overall World Cup standings, but the 24-year-old is yet to win a speed event this season, having also netted a second place in the Lake Louise downhill.

Shiffrin, who won the world super-G title ahead of Goggia in Are in February, will have another chance to nail a 63rd World Cup victory and move into second place for individual race wins behind compatriot Lindsey Vonn in Sunday's parallel slalom.

