Gold Breaks Above $2,700 To Record High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Gold breaks above $2,700 to record high

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Gold prices hit a record high above $2,700 on Friday as traders piled into the safe-haven commodity at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Bullion hit an all-time high of $2,704.89 in early Asian trade, up from its previous record of $2,688.83 touched on Thursday.

Markets have been on edge over the crisis in the middle East as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza and, more recently, Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with worries about a region-wide war that could take in Iran.

Gold had already been rallying -- piling on around 30 percent since the turn of the year -- on the back of central banks' moves to cut interest rates, which makes the commodity a more attractive asset to investors.

