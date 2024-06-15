Gold Medal Hopes As Australia Takes 41-strong Swim Team To Paris Olympics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Australia will take a 41-strong swim team to Paris for the Olympics this summer, following six-day trials that ended Saturday and saw some lightning-fast performances, including a world record by Ariarne Titmus.
Swimming has long been the medal-winning backbone of the country, which claimed nine gold in the pool at the 2020 Tokyo Games among 22 podium places, behind only bitter rivals the United States.
They head to France bolstered by some serious gold medal contenders, led by Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, and Mollie O'Callaghan, with defending 200m breaststroke champion Zac Stubblety-Cook spearheading the men's side.
The squad boasts 23 debutants, but also Cameron McEvoy as the first Australian male swimmer to make four Olympics.
Bronte Campbell will also be at her fourth Games while Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers will be at their third.
"This is a team that will do Australia proud -- in and out of the pool -- and we can't wait to see competition unfold in Saint-Denis at the Centre Aquatique Olympique," said head coach Rohan Taylor.
Women
50m Freestyle: Shayna Jack, Meg Harris
100m Freestyle: Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack
200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan
400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Lani Pallister
800m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Lani Pallister
1500m Freestyle: Lani Pallister, Moesha Johnson
100m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Iona Anderson
200m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Jaclyn Barclay
100m Butterfly: Emma McKeon, Alexandria Perkins
200m Butterfly: Elizabeth Dekkers, Abbey Connor
200m Breaststroke: Ella Ramsay, Jenna Strauch
200m Individual Medley: Kaylee McKeown, Ella Ramsay
400m Individual Medley: Ella Ramsay, Jenna Forrester
4x100m Free Relay: Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Olivia Wunsch, Emma McKeon
4x200m Free Relay: Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, Shayna Jack, Jamie Perkins
Men
50m freestyle: Cameron McEvoy, Ben Armbruster
100m Freestyle: Kyle Chalmers
200m Freestyle: Max Giuliani
400m Freestyle: Elijah Winnington, Sam Short
800m Freestyle: Elijah Winnington
1500m Freestyle: Sam Short
100m backstroke: Issac Cooper
200m Backstroke: Bradley Woodward, Se-Bom Lee
100m Butterfly: Matt Temple
100m breaststroke: Sam Williamson, Joshua Yong
200m Breaststroke: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Joshua Yong
400m Individual Medley: Brendon Smith, William Petric
4x100m Free Relay: Kyle Chalmers, William Yang, Flynn Southam, Jack Cartwright, Kai Taylor, Zac Incerti
4x200m Free Relay: Max Giuliani, Thomas Neill, Elijah Winnington, Kai Taylor, Zac Incerti
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
More Stories From World
-
UK's Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis7 minutes ago
-
Ukraine seeks path to just peace at Swiss summit7 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results17 minutes ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results17 minutes ago
-
Two Swedes, including EU diplomat, freed in Iran prisoner swap: PM27 minutes ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK's patchwork candidates face scrutiny37 minutes ago
-
Burgenstock: Ukraine summit venue used to hosting glitterati56 minutes ago
-
Ukraine summit opens in Switzerland, seeking path to peace56 minutes ago
-
Harris announces over $1.5 bn more US energy, humanitarian aid for Ukraine57 minutes ago
-
Gaza bombed as fallout brings surging tensions to Lebanon, Yemen2 hours ago
-
Ukraine summit to open in Switzerland, seeking path to peace2 hours ago
-
UK's Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis2 hours ago