Gold Mine Leak 'poisons' 185 People In ICoast: Officials
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Contaminated water from a gold mine in Ivory Coast that leaked into a river from a cracked valve "slightly poisoned" 185 people, officials said Tuesday.
The Cavally River, an important resource for drinking water and fish for the region's inhabitants, runs for several hundred kilometres (miles) along the west of the country.
Local official Moussa Dao told AFP that at the end of June, "a rupture in one of the mine's pipes" allowed "some of the water to flow" into the river.
"The alert was given directly to the local population by Endeavour Mining," said Dao, adding that "dead fish were found the next day".
Dao said that 185 people were "slightly poisoned" and were reporting "bloating and vomiting" at the Ouyatouo village health centre where they were treated.
No new cases of poisoning have since been reported, he said.
The country's environment ministry confirmed Tuesday that the accident resulted from a "broken valve" in a pipe carrying cyanide-laced mud from the extraction process at the mine, which spilled into a nearby river that eventually flowed into the Cavally.
It said the pollution had caused "vomiting and headaches" for residents as well as "massive deaths of fish".
According to the local chief, Celestin Balla, every day since the incident people who had consumed the water and fish "have been showing signs of diarrhoea, headaches and aches".
In a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday, Endeavour Mining "categorically rejects the allegations of massive pollution of the Cavally River and of endangering local populations".
The group does, however, acknowledge an incident involving a "faulty valve... resulting in a leak of around three cubic metres of sludge and decantation water into the site's diversion channel", "a small part of which could have been discharged into the Cavally River".
In a statement on Sunday, it acknowledged that the liquid had reached the river.
But Endeavour said it had replaced the faulty valves and "monitored and tested" the water in the river to ensure there was "no contamination".
Dao said he had taken a number of measures, including banning the consumption of fish and drinking water from the river, and the provision of drinking water to residents.
The Ivorian anti-pollution centre went to the site to take samples and is due to report its findings in the next few days.
Recent Stories
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
More Stories From World
-
Rishi Sunak: UK Conservative leader still hoping for unlikely win35 minutes ago
-
Stakes high for Haiti as Kenya forces deploy35 minutes ago
-
White House fights anxiety over Biden's health7 hours ago
-
Russian navy ships dock in Venezuela7 hours ago
-
Around 250,000 Palestinians hit by Israel’s new evacuation order in southern Gaza: UN7 hours ago
-
US to provide $2.3 bn in new security aid for Ukraine7 hours ago
-
80% of Gazans now displaced: UN humanitarian coordinator7 hours ago
-
Three dead after riots in Mauritania: interior ministry7 hours ago
-
Mobile internet cut after Mauritania presidential vote8 hours ago
-
End of an era as 'disappointed' Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles8 hours ago
-
Dutch 'showed a reaction' in Romania Euros win, says Gakpo9 hours ago
-
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering9 hours ago