Gold Mining Firm Pollutes River In Russia's Altai Republic - Prosecutors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Gold Mining Firm Pollutes River in Russia's Altai Republic - Prosecutors

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Gold mining firm Vera has contaminated a river in Russia's Siberian Republic of Altai with oil products, the region's prosecutors said on Monday.

"The inspection established the fact of water contamination in the Chulta river with suspended particles and petroleum products as a result of gold placer extraction by Vera LLC that had been carried out with violations of environmental regulations," the prosecutors said.

According to the report, the economic activity in question is breaching the terms of the license for subsoil and water use as well as rules on protection for aquatic habitats.

In addition, the environmental prosecutor initiated 10 administrative cases against the gold mining company and its director general. Elimination of violations is under the control of the prosecutor's office.

