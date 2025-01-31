Open Menu

Gold Price Hits New Record Over $2,843

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Gold price hits new record over $2,843

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The price of gold hit a new record on Thursday, lifted by uncertainty over the economic policies of US President Donald Trump and the dollar's weakness following a disappointing US growth report.

Around 18H00 GMT, gold was trading at $2,843 Dollars an ounce, beating its previous record of $2,790 in late October.

The previous peak owed in large part to geopolitical unrest in the middle East and Ukraine, whereas Thursday's spurt was more linked to inflationary concerns about Trump's policies, according to Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Gold is shining as a safe haven asset, with investors seeking shelter to weather the storm of unpredictability," she said.

"With US President Donald Trump still dangling the threat of tariffs over near neighbours and far foes, there are concerns that they could push up US consumer prices, increase inflation, and lead to interest rates staying higher for longer.

"

She added that this week's "gyrations on stock markets, caused by progress made by Chinese AI rival DeepSeek may also have helped gold's glittering run upwards".

Gold was also boosted when a report on US economic growth came in a bit weaker than expected, putting an end to a recent Dollar rally.

Gold profited last year also as central banks began to cut interest rates and thanks to reduced import tax on the commodity in India, the world's second largest consumer of gold jewelery.

A consequence of record gold prices has been a sizable increase in recycling of the precious metal.

