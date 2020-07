(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The price of gold has updated its historical maximum of $1,911.6 per ounce, reached in 2011, according to the market data.

As of 23:51 GMT, the price of an August futures contract at COMEX exchange in New York was at $1,911.7 per ounce.