Gold, Silver To Hit New Highs: Leading German Precious Metal Provider
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FRANKFURT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prices of gold and silver are poised to continue their upward trend and hit new record highs in 2025, according to a forecast released by a leading German precious metal services and products dealer on Tuesday.
The Heraeus Precious Metals Forecast 2025 was presented by the German family-owned precious metal company Hareaus Precious Metals, a global leader in the industry.
Gold price, according to the forecast, can rise to 2,950 U.S. Dollars per ounce while silver will even outperform gold in the new year and trade between 28 and 40 U.
S. dollars an ounce.
Further interest cuts and the prospect of a weaker Dollar will send gold prices higher, said Henrik Marx, head of precious metals trading with Heraeus.
The trends that boosted the demand on the precious metal market in 2024 will continue in 2025 and China and India "could provide a solid basis for gold demand" next year.
Meanwhile, the demand for Palladium is forecast to decline due to weaker demand from the automotive industry, and hence the prices will come under pressure and trade at 800 to 1,200 U.S. dollars per troy ounce, it said.
