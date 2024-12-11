Open Menu

Gold, Silver To Hit New Highs: Leading German Precious Metal Provider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Gold, silver to hit new highs: leading German precious metal provider

FRANKFURT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prices of gold and silver are poised to continue their upward trend and hit new record highs in 2025, according to a forecast released by a leading German precious metal services and products dealer on Tuesday.

The Heraeus Precious Metals Forecast 2025 was presented by the German family-owned precious metal company Hareaus Precious Metals, a global leader in the industry.

Gold price, according to the forecast, can rise to 2,950 U.S. Dollars per ounce while silver will even outperform gold in the new year and trade between 28 and 40 U.

S. dollars an ounce.

Further interest cuts and the prospect of a weaker Dollar will send gold prices higher, said Henrik Marx, head of precious metals trading with Heraeus.

The trends that boosted the demand on the precious metal market in 2024 will continue in 2025 and China and India "could provide a solid basis for gold demand" next year.

Meanwhile, the demand for Palladium is forecast to decline due to weaker demand from the automotive industry, and hence the prices will come under pressure and trade at 800 to 1,200 U.S. dollars per troy ounce, it said.

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

20 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

24 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

29 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

36 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

5 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World