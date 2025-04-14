Goldman Sachs profits rise on strong equity trading results

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Goldman Sachs reported Monday higher first-quarter profits on strength in equity trading and financing, offsetting a hit from losses in investments on public stock markets.

The investment giant reported profits of $4.6 billion, 16.

6 percent above the year-ago level in results that topped analyst expectations.

Revenues were $15.1 billion, up six percent.

Revenues tied to equity trading soared 27 percent from the year-ago level, with Goldman benefiting from strong demand for its services to facilitate trading and providing financing to clients trading stocks.