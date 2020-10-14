UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goldman Sachs Profits Surge Despite Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:16 PM

Goldman Sachs profits surge despite pandemic

Goldman Sachs reported strong third-quarter results Wednesday, nearly doubling profits and reflecting little of the vulnerability that has plagued corners of the real economy during the pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):Goldman Sachs reported strong third-quarter results Wednesday, nearly doubling profits and reflecting little of the vulnerability that has plagued corners of the real economy during the pandemic.

Key strengths to the money machine at Wall Street's iconic investment bank included a "significant" increase in initial public offerings and a surge in revenues from its markets division.

The strong Goldman numbers easily eclipsed mixed results from Bank of America and Wells Fargo, which are much more heavily focused on consumer lending.

Both Bank of America and Wells Fargo saw a profit hit following Federal Reserve interest rate cuts to support the economy, offset somewhat by much lower reserves set aside for bad loans compared with the prior two quarters.

Bank executives have warned that the US recovery could falter if Washington fails to enact additional stimulus following the expiration of key programs to support unemployed workers and embattled industries.

At Goldman, net income came in at $3.5 billion, up 94 percent from the year-ago period and topping analyst estimates by a wide margin. Revenues rose 30 percent to $10.8 billion.

Goldman set aside $278 million for credit losses, well below the $1.6 billion it allotted for bad loans in the prior quarter, when the most severe Covid-19 restrictions were in effect.

Trading has generally been a strength for large banks during the pandemic, boosting commission fees as markets have swerved. Volatility "declined modestly" in the third quarter, Goldman said.

Goldman's revenue rose in all four divisions compared with the year-ago period. Revenues from equity investments soared 139 percent from the year-ago period, reflecting an ascendant stock market during the period.

Chief Executive David Solomon lauded the company's performance amid the downturn, adding that he would maintain "vigilance" given "potential weakness in the broader economy."

Related Topics

Washington Company Bank David Fargo Money Market All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

6 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

51 seconds ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

44 minutes ago

UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU tr ..

44 minutes ago

UN Concerned About 125,000 People in Libya's Sirte ..

44 minutes ago

Salford captains cleared to play in Challenge Cup ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.