Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Gainesville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) results after Saturday's opening foursomes session of the 19th Solheim Cup matches between Europe and the United States at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club:

United States 8 Europe 4

Saturday

Morning foursomes

Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Carlota Ciganda (DEN/ESP) 1-up

Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 1-up

Lexi Thompson/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Maja Stark/Georgia Hall (SWE/ENG) 4&3

Anna Nordqvist/Celine Boutier (SWE/FRA) bt Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 4&3

Friday

Afternoon Four-ball

Nelly Korda/Megan Khang (USA) bt Georgia Hall/Leona Maguire (ENG/IRL) 6&4

Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) bt Alison Lee/Lexi Thompson (USA) 6&5

Lauren Coughlin/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) 3&2

Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (USA) bt Linn Grant/Charley Hull (SWE/ENG) 5&4

Morning Foursomes

Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz (USA) bt Esther Henseleit/Charley Hull (GER/ENG) 3&2

Rose Zhang/Lauren Coughlin (USA) bt Celine Boutier/Albane Valenzuela (FRA/SUI) 3&2

Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (DEN/SWE) bt Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2-up

Lilia Vu/Sarah Schmelzel (USA) bt Linn Grant/Carlota Ciganda (SWE/ESP) 3&2

More Stories From World